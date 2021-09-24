ALERT! Mobile phone users! SIM card rules are changing- details here…

Mobile phone users are now able to get new SIM cards online or switch from prepaid to postpaid or vice versa. Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of Communications, tweeted on Tuesday that the government has decided to simplify the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for users, adding that it will now be paperless and contactless. Consumer-centric, Aadhar-based, secure, electronic KYC will now take place. As part of this revision, the UIDAI has reduced the e-KYC fee to Rs 1.

A new SIM card can be purchased without going to a retail store. Self-KYC is now available online, and a new SIM card will be delivered to your house through UIDAI and DigiLocker, based on documents that were electronically verified. In 2015, the Centre introduced Digilocker. Digital certificates and documents are issued and verified with Digilocker. It allows users to store documents like driving licenses, PAN cards, voter IDs, and policy documents.

It is also possible to get OTP conversions from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa. KYCs will be digitalized, and no forms will be necessary to change from prepaid to postpaid service or vice versa. Customs notifications and auction calendars will be amended in line with the 1951 telecom reforms, Vaishnav had announced a few days ago. According to the Minister, the government rationalized the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) definition by excluding non-telecom revenue from the payment of statutory levies.