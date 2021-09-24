Ayushman awards for excellence: Kerala healthcare bags three national awards

Thiruvananthapuram: Even amidst the increasing number of Covid cases in the state, Kerala Health Department bagged three national awards for excellence in the sector. In the inaugural Aarogya Manthan session where Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya awarded the Ayushman Awards for Excellence, Kerala secured the top place among states that provided the highest free treatment between October 2020 and August 2021.

Kerala was declared as the winner of ‘State with Best Hospitalisation Rate’ award, and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam was announced as the winner of ‘Top-performing Public Hospital’ in the country. The Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra award was bagged by Alappuzha Medical College. Kerala also secured an individual award through Aswathy A of the TD Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, who bagged third place in the category of ‘top-performing operator’.

‘It is a proud achievement that 13.66 per cent, which is 27.5 lakh of the total two crore, free treatments conducted in the country during the last three years were in Kerala, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. He added that the award was a recognition of the work done by the State through the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP).

Health Minister Veena George said that, a State health agency (SHA) was formed under the Health Department for the implementation of KASP projects.’SHA played a major role in coordinating the COVID-19 treatment between the government and private hospitals in the state. Even COVID patients referred by government hospitals to the private sector got the benefit of KAPS’, she added.