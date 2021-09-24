Commodity Market: Gold price falls sharply

Mumbai: The price of precious metals-gold and silver- depreciated in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures due for an October 5 delivery slipped by Rs 134 or 0.29% to Rs 45,922 per 10 gram. Silver futures due for a December 3 delivery slipped by 0.35% to Rs 60,577 per kilogram. Gold and silver settled yesterday at Rs 46,056 and Rs 60,789 respectively.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold was down by Rs 320 per 8 gram and reached at Rs 34,560. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4320, lower by Rs 40. This is the lowest price for the yellow metal recorded in this month.

In the international market, spot gold is at US dollar 1816.7 per ounce, up by 0.18%. Among other precious metals, silver is at US dollar 25.2 per ounce, down by 0.06% and platinum rose 0.05% to US dollar 1078.0 per ounce.