Firing inside court, 4 including a notorious gangster killed: Video

New Delhi: At least four people, including a notorious gangster Jitendra Gogi were killed and three others were injured in a shootout at Rohini court number 206 in Delhi on Friday. Assailants dressed up as lawyers opened fire at Gogoi who was brought to the court for a hearing.

Gogi was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to the injuries. Police has gun down three assailants. According to police, a rival gang led by another gangster is behind the attack.

Also Read: Working hours of Maharashtra women police personnel reduced from 12 to 8

The assailants were identified as Rahul and Moris. Both are wanted by police. Rahula native of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh was wanted in the murder of gangster Bharat Solanki. Moris was wanted by the police in the Gullar Pradhan murder case.

Jitender Gogi is accused in several criminal cases including in extortion and arms smuggling. He was arrested by the Delhi police in 2019 and jailed at Tihar Central Jail.