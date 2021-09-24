‘First electric bus’ arriving in Bengaluru on Sunday

Bengaluru: The first electric bus from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is expected to arrive on Sunday, to be deployed for feeder services at the Kengeri metro station. In an article published by the Times of India, BMTC officials said that NTPC and JBM Auto had received a contract in February to provide 90 non-AC mini e-buses for the Bengaluru Smart City project.

Several metro stations will be equipped with these buses, Which can carry 30-35 passengers and provide an alternative to the city’s waiting for environment-friendly buses. A BMTC official told TOI that the first e-bus will be arriving in Delhi by Sunday after leaving JBM’s bus plant in Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) on Wednesday evening. It is reported that the remaining 89 e-buses will be rolled out in three phases by December 15.

At first, NTPC-JBM planned to deploy the buses in June 2021, but several deadlines were missed. In addition to operating and maintaining the buses, NTPC-JBM will provide drivers. As part of this infrastructure, charging stations and depots will be built. According to an official, the 12-year contract will be paid on a per-kilometer basis by BMTC. The fares will be the same as diesel non-AC buses.