Forex Market: Indian rupee depreciates against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar in the international markets and the US equity benchmark indices reaching the highest level in the market has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency fell to 73.77 against the dollar, registering a decline of 13 paise from the last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee ended at 73.64 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04% to 93.12. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 357.93 crore.