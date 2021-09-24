IRCTC launches Leh-Ladakh package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced Leh-Ladakh holiday package. The package is exclusively for residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The eight days and seven nights package includes both to and from train and air travel, accommodation in a three-star hotel, three meals a day, and detailed exploration in Leh in cabs or tempo traveller.

The package will begin on September 26 and will end on October 3. The trip will begin from Lucknow from where all the passengers will be taken to Delhi via either air or Tejas Express. From Delhi, passengers will be taken to Leh by air.

Passengers can book the Package on a twin basis for Rs 38,600 per person and Rs 37,700 per person if the booking is made for three people. Bookings can be done through IRCTC’s official website www.irctctourism.com.