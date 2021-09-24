Man stabs woman to death in broad daylight, tries to kill self

A 19-year-old college student was stabbed to death outside the Tambaram railway station on Thursday by a teenager who then tried to kill himself.

Passers-by saw the gruesome occurrence at around 1.30 p.m and alerted the police, who arrived to find the college student in a pool of blood. Her adversary was found unconscious. The police team summoned an ambulance and transported the pair to Chromepet Government Hospital, where medics declared the woman ‘brought dead.’ The assailant, identified as Ramachandran, is being treated in hospital, according to a senior police officer, who also stated that the reason is yet to be determined.

Also Read: ‘No country managed to do what India did’: SC on Rs 50,000 compensation to COVID victim families

‘It appears that the man knew her. There was a conversation between the two and all of a sudden he whipped up a knife and stabbed her. Then, he tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat,’ the official said.

O Panneerselvam, the AIADMK coordinator, denounced the death of a girl student at a private institution, calling such instances extremely disturbing. ‘Hearing the news of the student’s murder in broad daylight has caused great anguish. It is distressing that the rise in the murder incidents has caused insecurity and apprehension among women,’ he said in a statement.