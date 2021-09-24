Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses bilateral issues with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington. This was the first in-person meeting between Modi and Morrison in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period. Earlier in June 2020, both the leaders held discussions during the Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit.

Scott Morrison said he had ‘wide-ranging and productive discussion’ with Narendra Modi. ‘Great to meet with my good friend and a great friend of Australia, Indian PM Narendra Modi’, tweeted Morrison.

Both the leaders reviewed the progress achieved since the Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit held last year. Both the leaders agreed to strengthen the mutual relationship and cooperation to build a free, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi and PM Scott Morrison also reviewed the negotiations on bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).