Taliban to hunt for Bactrian gold.

The Taliban has announced that they are searching for a 2,000-year-old treasure called Bactrian gold. If the treasure had been taken out of the country, the action would be considered as treason against the state, Taliban added.

The Bactrian gold is a treasure that dates back roughly two millennium, RepublicWorld, a news portal reported. The treasure holds information about the history and culture of the people of Afghanistan, which was discovered in the graves of wealthy nomads from the eastern Afghanistan, in 1970s.

The items in the treasure show a wide range of influence from the Greek and Persian works of that time period. The most significant among the items is an ornate crown made of gold. The crown is about five inches tall and is decorated with leaves ad a golden mountain goat which is made by forging hammered gold.

The 2,000-year-old antiques that comprises the treasure is connected to India as the treasure was gathered by the Yuezhi lords from China, who later founder the Kushan empire in India.

Many of the people of Afghanistan raised concerns about the treasure as they fear that Taliban will destroy Bactrian gold as part of the attempt to get rid of everything that contains information about the history, culture and the people of Afghanistan.