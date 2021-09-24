‘West Bengal is a ‘dead state’ with no progress, no industrialization and no employment’: BJP

Kolkata: BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra came down heavily on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee over his statement that TMC will throw BJP out of power in India in next three years. The BJP leader asked Banerjee to focus on securing Mamata Banerjee’s Chief Ministerial post.

‘You can only laugh if a political party which does not have a single panchayat outside Bengal challenges the country’s largest political party BJP. Abhishek must focus on securing his aunt’s post as the CM of West Bengal, then he should daydream about Prime Ministerial post for Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee has once lost the election and Bhawanipur by-polls is her last chance, said Anupam Hazra.

Also Read: ‘TMC does not have any leaders, they are finding them in BJP’: Suvendu Adhikari

The BJP leader said that West Bengal is a dead state and there is no progress, no industrialization and no employment in the state. Mamata Banerjee is not doing anything for the state. The youth are unemployed and the work culture is coming to an end in the TMC rule, said the BJP leader.