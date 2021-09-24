Women representation at UN General Assembly improves.

This year, 13 women representatives from different countries spoke at the United Nations General Assembly. With several crises that disrupted the General Assembly proceedings, with 13 women representatives who made up 10% of the speakers, United Nations saw an increase in women’s voices as compared to last year’s representation.

Slovakian President Zuzana ?aputová, reminded the nations that they could not save the planet if they left out the women, girls and the minorities of their countries, who were the most vulnerable people.

Even though the representation was increased, the gender parity at the world’s most prominent forum of leaders seemed out of sight. Eight women were set to speak at the General Assembly on Friday. On the first three days of the summit, only 3 women were up on the stage to speak to the other world leaders.

On Friday, five women Prime Ministers and three Vice Presidents would address the Generation Assembly in their pre-recorded video. The list included Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern.

The president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan said that as the first female president in the history of her country, she had heavier burden of expectations to deliver gender equality. She added that the Covid-19 pandemic was threatening to take away all the progress that they have made regarding equality. She was the only woman to address the world nations on Thursday.

Last year, United Nations witnessed the speeches of nine women in the assembly sessions. Compared to 2020, the 13 women who represented their countries in the sessions were rays of hope for further improvement.

There could be no democracy, no security and no development without the one-half of the humankind, Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Estonia warned on Wednesday, pointing out the vulnerability of women in the society.