98,000 agriculture cooperatives to be digitalised for digital lending: Centre

New Delhi: Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation said that the government will focus on digitisation and modernisation of about 98,000 primary agriculture cooperatives (PACs) to ensure digital lending, Singh was speaking at the first ‘Sehkarita Sammelan’ or National Cooperative Conference in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Kumar said that the government will also take steps to popularise the cooperative movement, and to encourage quality products manufactured by cooperatives in the international market. He added that priority will be given to ‘ease of doing business’, and the cooperative manpower will be trained to bring professionalism. He also appreciated the contribution of cooperative bodies like IFFCO, KRIBHCO, Amul, in strengthening the cooperative movement and accomplishing milestones.

The conference at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium was organised by cooperative bodies like National Cooperative Federation of India, IFFCO, Amul, NAFED, Sahakar Bharti, and KRIBHCO. Ministry of Cooperation was set up in the Union Budget 2021 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given charge of the ministry.