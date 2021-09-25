BJP MCD councilor joins Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: BJP’s Delhi Municipal Councilor Gurjit Kaur Bath joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.Bath along with her husband Kulwant Singh Bath and several other BJP workers joined the ruling party. AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj welcomed the members to the party..

The AAP leaders claimed that several important people and dignitaries will soon join the party as they were attracted by the policies of the Delhi Government. He added that people are being inspired by the work of the AAP government in various sectors including education, health, electricity, water.

Also Read: 105th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya: JP Nadda pays floral tribute

Gurjit Kaur Bath said that she joined AAP so that she could help the protesting farmers. The former BJP leader also accused the party of not helping the farmers.