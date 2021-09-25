Dalit student commits suicide after harassment by classmates

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a college student ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train in Rajasthan. Pradeep Meghwal, a BSc Agriculture student studying at a constituent college of Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU) has ended his life due to harassment by classmates.

Police have recovered the suicide note written by Pradeep Meghwal. In the note he accused that he forced to took this step due the harassment by five – four boys and a girl – of his classmates.

Pradeep’s brother, Ranjeet Meghwal, has lodged a complaint with the Bichwal police, stating that his brother was being harassed by Monika Chaudhary, Rajkumar Bijaraniya, Shishpal Jewaliya, Ravindra Froda and Gagan Abhijeet Singh. The five were harassing Pradeep over his Dalit identity and his bond with Monika earlier.

Earlier Pradeep lodged a complaint with the college authorities, following which a committee was set up to conduct an investigation. A fine of Rs 4,000 was slapped on the accused and the complaint was closed. Police has started a probe in the matter.