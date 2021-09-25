Greta Thunberg criticizes Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ climate policy.

On Friday, while speaking at a climate rally in Berlin, Greta Thunberg, an 18-year-old Swedish climate activist mocked US President Joe Biden’s effort to address climate change through his ‘Build Back Better’ policy.

‘Many were talking about using the opportunity of moving out of pandemic, for a sustainable green recovery, whatever that meant’, she said. The young activist commented that the climate targets and the investments promised by the world leaders such as ‘building back better’, were distant and vague promises. ‘They have made these in order to say that they are taking action against the climate change’, she said.

Biden announced that America would double its financial investment to help other developing nations to adapt and fight climate change, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Along with it, he introduced his new plan for tackling climate change which included a list of initiatives designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from United States, called ‘Build Back Better’ agenda.

Biden added that these policies could be expanded to include ‘sustainable investment’ in projects outside the country. Thunberg was not impressed by the idea behind the Build Back Better world. Thunberg said that the hypocrisy of our leaders was visible when one looked at the actual things these leaders invest money in.

International Energy Agency reported that only 2 percent of the government’s recovery spending had been allocated to clean energy. Thunberg said that the fact that world was in a crisis that cannot build or buy a way out of, seemed to create a kind of mental short-circuit among the people who held power.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland was coming up in a few weeks. Thunberg’s criticism would push the world leaders to take strong measures to accelerate actions against climate change, in the conference.