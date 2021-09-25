Harry Potter fame Tom Felton collapses while playing celebrity golf match

Tom Felton, who starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, collapsed during a celebrity golf match at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits Golf Course on Thursday. The incident occurred the day after he turned 34.

A statement from the Professional Golfers’ Association of America confirmed the incident and said the actor was taken to a hospital shortly after. ‘In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,’ the statement read, as reported by ‘The Independent’. ‘He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.’

Tom was also reported as participating in a team event with Teemu Selanne, a former professional ice hockey player. In the match, Tom and Teemu faced 1980 US Olympic hockey captain Mike Eurzione and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen.

Tom shared a monochrome picture of himself on his 34th birthday and thanked everyone for the good wishes. He wrote, ’33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33.’

In the Harry Potter series, Tom Felton played the role of Draco Malfoy. He has also appeared in many film and television projects since the end of the series. He appeared in the DC superhero series ‘The Flash’, in which he played the role of Julian Albert, in season 3. He starred in the American science fiction drama ‘Origin’ in 2018.