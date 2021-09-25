La Palma volcano eruptions: Flights cancelled.

The flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma were cancelled on Saturday due to intensified volcanic activity. The volcano that has been erupting since last week caused the formation of an ash cloud which spewed out of it.

La Palma Airport authorities declared that Air traffic was suspended due to ash accumulation in the air. The company informed the people that all other airports in rest of the Canary Islands were still operational.

In recent days, intensity of the volcanic eruptions had increased, which prompted evacuation of three villages on the island. Around 7,000 people left their homes in the past week. As the volcano started to erupt more vigorously, sending molten lava, rocks and ash over a wide area on Friday, emergency crews returned from the site.

President of Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres stated that some four hundred buildings were destroyed on the western side of the island due to lava reaching that area. It was the sixth consecutive day of volcanic eruptions on La Palma. It is one of the smallest islands in the archipelago of Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

The King and Queen of Spain travelled to La Palma from Madrid on Thursday to meet the refugees as well as the emergency crew. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reached La Palma last week where he remained till Friday morning.