Man makes silicon statue in memory of father who succumbs to COVID

A man from Maharashtra’s Sangli district has made a silicon statue in memory of his father, who succumbed to Covid-19.

According to reports, Arun Kore, a 32-year-old businessman, lost his father Ravsaheb Shamrav Kore in September, last year, at the age of 55. The deceased worked as a state excise inspector in Nagpur. ‘His death came as a shock to our family. We miss him a lot. One day I was watching a YouTube video where a businessman from Karnataka had made a statue for his wife after she passed away. I wanted the same for my father,’ Arun Kore said.

Kore commissioned a Bengaluru-based artist to create his father’s silicon statue, which took two months to complete. Kore stated that the statue is so lifelike that it gives the impression that his father is resting, despite the fact that it is motionless. Laxmi, the deceased’s wife, added that the family went through a traumatic period after her husband died. The statue costs Rs 15 lakh and has a 50-year lifespan.