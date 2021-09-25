Medium intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Ita Nagar: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life, injury or damage to property due to the earthquake. According to the National Center for Seismology the epicenter of the earthquake was at 237km NNW.

Earlier on September 19, an earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Changlang district in the state. The earth quake occurred at a depth of 48 kilometres at 70 kilometres of north-west of Changlang.

Also Read: Man makes silicon statue in memory of father who succumbs to COVID

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The tremors were felt around 8:35 pm at the depth of 63 kilometres. Earlier on September 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the islands.