Modi arrives at New York to address the 76th UN General Assembly Session

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New York from Washington, to address a session conducted by the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday.

‘Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th,’ the prime minister said in a tweet.

The theme for General Debate of this year is ‘Building Resilience through hope’, to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respect the rights of people, respond to the needs of the planet and revitalise the United Nations. According to the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person, and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

Previous year, UNGA high level session was conducted virtually, due to the surge in the pandemic spread. The option has been maintained this year too, for the world leaders to send in pre-recorded statements than physically attending, since the pandemic continues to rage across several nations around the world.

