Money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for September 28, in connection with a money laundering case registered against former state minister Anil Deshmukh and others. ED had also sent summons to his close aide Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate, regarding the same case, on Saturday.

This is the second summons issued to the Sivsena leader. First summons was sent on August 29, to depose on August 31, which he declined citing official engagements and had sought 14 days time. Parab has now been asked by the ED to be present before the investigating officer of the case, at the agency’s office in South Mumbai on September 28. The summons is connected to the criminal investigation being carried out by ED, in the alleged 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police circle, which led to Mr. Deshmukh’s resignation in April.

Notably, the summons came days after a viral video clip surfaced in which Parab can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without any delay. Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had also accused Parab of the brief arrest of Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action.