Noise-induced hearing loss: Causes, symptoms and prevention

The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic are immense and must not be disregarded. Apart from the direct health effects of the virus, the pandemic has driven individuals to restrict themselves to their homes, resulting in a slew of lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity, depression and so on. Noise-induced hearing loss as a result of excessive usage of headphones during online office meetings and classes has also become a serious public health problem.

What is noise-induced hearing loss?

Our ears are extremely sensitive and they include a delicate structure that assists in hearing. Loud noises can harm these delicate components, resulting in hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Loud noises can also induce headaches, irritation and poor focus.

After an age-related hearing loss, noise-induced hearing loss is the second most frequent cause of sensorineural hearing loss. Almost every day, our ears are subjected to noise pollution such as road noise, radio, television and household appliances. Even though the noises are just for a short time, they have a detrimental effect on our hearing. Stopping exposure to loud sounds can help prevent hearing loss from progressing.

How has covid 19 raised the risk of noise-induced hearing loss?

Everyone, even children have been obliged to attend meetings and classes on online platforms on a daily basis for almost 6-7 hours as part of the pandemic. To compensate for ambient disruptions, many of us wear high-volume headphones. As a result, there had been an increase in ear issues such as hearing loss.

How to prevent noise-induced hearing loss in the current situation?

It is crucial to emphasise that using headphones does not cause ear damage. The primary issue is the loudness, which is causing serious issues.

Some of the best measures for preventing ear damage are: Attend office or class in a quiet location. This will assist to eliminate background noises without having to turn up the volume. People must adhere to the 60/60 rule. This guideline indicates that a person should listen for a maximum of 60 minutes at 60 percent loudness.

Earphones must be removed on a regular basis. It will aid in the movement of fresh air via the ears. If you’re going to have a long meeting, it is best to go with the speaker option. Encourage kids to take online lessons using the speaker mode. Get a regular hearing check: Have your ears tested by an ENT on a regular basis to catch any ear issues early. People who work in industries with loud noises should use hearing protection to safeguard their ears.