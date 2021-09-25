Odisha to host Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup from November

Cuttack: Odisha will host the 2021 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced this. He also unveiled the logo and trophy for the tournament. The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 5.

‘It is short notice for making the arrangements for such an event, especially during the pandemic period. Since the country’s prestige is at stake, we have readily agreed to host it’, said Naveen Patnaik. In 2018, the state had hosted the men’s hockey world cup.

Also Read; Archery World Championship: Indian players bag two silver medals

As many as 16 countries will participate in the tournament. Australia and New Zealand have withdrawn their teams from the tournament. The 16 teams that are participating are India, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina.