P Satheedevi to take charge as Kerala Women’s Commission President on Oct 1st

Thiruvananthapuram: P Satheedevi, senior CPI(M) leader and former Member of Parliament, will succeed M C Josephine as the new President of Kerala State Women’s Commission. She would take over the position on October 1, as the seventh chairperson of the women’s rights panel.

Satheedevi was finalised as the new chief of the panel, and government notification in this regard was issued on September 22. Other members of the panel will continue on their posts, till term- end. The other names considered to the post included former minister P K Srimati, T N Seema and C S Sujatha.

Satheedevi, a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, is a practicing advocate, and the state secretary of Democratic Women’s Associations. She had served as a Lok Sabha member of the constituency from 2004 to 2009, and as the president of Kozhikode district co-operative bank and the director of state co-operative bank.

The post had been vacant for the last three months since Josephine resigned on June 25, after her alleged insensitive remarks over domestic violence, which sparked a storm across the state. The member of CPIM central committee was forced to quit the post, following a controversy that erupted in the state, after she spoke harshly to a woman who had complained about domestic violence during a live television programme on a Malayalam channel.

