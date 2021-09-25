People in Kolkata go fishing on waterlogged streets

Even though the torrential rains have ceased in Kolkata, sections of the city remain flooded as a result of the city’s worst September rainfall in over a decade. While most locals are still concerned about the flooding, some have found entertainment and happiness by going fishing in the rain waterlogged streets.

A popular video shows a few New Town residents casting nets on the main thoroughfare. They really got some huge fish, including Katla, much to everyone’s amazement.

A nearby neighbour, Piu Mondol, shared the strange occurrence on Facebook, showing a man standing on the pavement scooping out a large load of fish. According to her post, she first saw fish in the flooded street on Tuesday evening, just as numerous residents were getting enthusiastic and casting their nets.

Mondol claimed individuals collected approximately 15kg of fish from the flooded area between Karigori Bhawan and Axis Mall, admitting it was the first time she had seen anything like it. She went on to say that they fished till 4 am.

Locals say that fish get onto the streets when storms cause water from the nearby ponds overflow. The next day, Mondol informed the local media that huge quantities of fresh fish were distributed among the residents of the area.