Taliban vehicle hit by road side bomb, one wounded.

Taliban officials say that a Taliban car was hit by a roadside bomb in the capital of Eastern Nangarhar province. They reported that at least one person was wounded. No one claimed the responsibility of the attack immediately.

A similar series of explosions took place in Jalalabad, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, killed 12 people last week. The Islamic State group affiliate had headquartered in eastern Afghanistan recently. Mohammad Hanif, a Taliban spokesperson reported that the wounded person was a municipal worker.

An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital claims that the bomb wounded seven people and killed a Taliban soldier. Four among the seven people were civilians, he said as he spoke on condition of anonymity. He hinted that he was not allowed to speak to the media.

Taliban have fought with Islamic State since its emergence in Afghanistan. Islamic state has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks targeting Taliban officials, vehicles or offices since its formation in 2014.

An atrocious bomb attack that occurred outside Kabul international airport, that was claimed by Islamic State group affiliate, killed more than 170 people which included 13 United States service members and 169 Afghan people, during the frantic evacuations last month.