Trinamool Congress will contest in Goa Assembly Elections : Reveals party MP

Panaji: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien claimed that his party will defeat BJP in the Goa Assembly elections to be held next year. The Rajya Sabha MP said this after meeting TMC leaders in Goa.

‘We are here as a serious contender against the ruling BJP’, said Derek O’Brien. He also said that TMC will soon announce its chief ministerial candidate. TMC has no high-command culture and will pick credible leaders from the state, he revealed.

Goa is looking for a party that would keep the BJP at bay and if there was one leader who can the beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Mamata Banerjee, said the TMC leader to reporters. TMC had earlier sent a team of I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) led by Prashant Kishor to Goa to analyze the political situation in the state.

Earlier TMC had ventured into Assam and Tripura in the northeast. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had started campaigning against BJP led government in Tripura. TMC leaders had claimed that it will beat BJP in Tripura.