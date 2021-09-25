‘Ultimate goal of TMC is to separate West Bengal and make a Greater Bangladesh’: BJP president

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress’s ultimate aim is to divide the state and form a ‘Greater Bangladesh’.

‘ Even if TMC win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal it will be just 42. How will they challenge the BJP which is a national party? It is like an ant is trying to fight with an elephant. The ultimate goal of TMC is to separate West Bengal and make a Greater Bangladesh,’ said the BJP leader to ANI.

The BJP leader said that many great leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had tried to suppress the ideology of BJP and they failed as the ideology of BJP is strong. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are not big leaders like Nehru and Indira.

The newly appointed BJP chief also claimed that no BJP leader will join TMC as people who believe in the ideology of BJP can never join other parties like TMC.