Union government denies permission to Mamata Banerjee to visit Italy

Kolkata: The Union Ministry of External Affairs denied permission to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from visiting Italy to attend the World Peace Conference. The conference will be held on Oct 6th and 7th in Rome. The conference centered on Mother Teresa will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Alzhar HE Ahmad al-Tayyib and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The Union government said that the permission was denied as the event is not commensurate in status for participation by the Chief Minister of a state . Earlier, the Italian government had requested Mamata Banerjee not to come with any delegates. Mamata Banerjee then proposed industry delegation clearance and requested the Ministry of External Affairs for the same. However, the clearance was not given.

TMC spokesperson accused that the union government has denied permission based on ‘political angle’. He said that the union government earlier denied permission to visit China. However, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the union government had taken the decision after considering all sides.