Woman raped, thrown off 10th floor in Kanpur

A 19-year-old woman was reportedly raped and murdered by her boss in Kanpur. According to authorities, the accused shoved the woman to her death from the 10th floor of a building after raping her.

As per reports, the culprit, a dairy operator, initially sought to deceive authorities but subsequently admitted to his crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) BBGTS Murthy said that the woman was the secretary of the accused. On Tuesday, he took her to his flat in Kalyanpur under the guise of important business, but he tried to encourage her to have a sexual relationship by promising her money. The accused then raped the woman at her refusal to comply. She also threatened to report it to the police and as a result, the man pushed her from the 10th floor thereby killing her.

On Wednesday, the accused was apprehended and brought before the magistrate. The court has ordered judicial custody for him.