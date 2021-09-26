Cyclone Gulab: Indian Railways cancels 12 trains

Chennai: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has cancelled 12 trains and short terminated, diverted and rescheduled few other trains due to ‘Cyclone Gulab’. The East Coast Railway (EcoR) zone has earlier cancelled and short terminated some trains.

SCR cancelled Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar – Tirupati, Tirupati – Bhubaneswar, Puri – Chennai Central, Chennai Central – Puri, Sambalpur – H.S.Nanded, Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru City, KSR Bengaluru City – Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar – Yesvantpur , Yesvantpur – Bhubaneswar, H.S.Nanded – Sambalpur and Rayagada – Guntur trains scheduled to commence journey on Sunday and Monday.

The Puri-Okha train will be diverted via Khurda Raod-Angul-Sambalpur-Titiagarh-Lakholi-Balharshah route. New Tinsukia – KSR Bengaluru City, which commenced journey on Friday, was diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah. Howrah – Chennai Central, Howrah – Yesvantpur, Howrah – Vasco-da-Gama were also diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah.

Yesvantpur – Budge Budge train was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh-Asansol, and Kanniyakumari-Howrah train via Vizianagaram- Titlagarh- Jharsuguda-Kharagpur. Chennai Central – Howrah was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh- Jharsuguda -Kharagpur. Guntur-Rayagada train, which commenced journey on Saturday, was short terminated at Visakhapatnam and partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada. Bhubaneswar – Mumbai CSMT and Puri – Tirupati trains have been rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the Cyclone Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts as a cyclonic storm by midnight today.