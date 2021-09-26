In our hearts forever: Mohanlal on Balasubrahmanyam’s death anniversary

Malayalam superstars took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam on his first death anniversary.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, last year, due to Covid complications. SPB had tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of August. After his health worsened, he was sent to the ICU of MGM Healthcare. Later, he was put on a ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support till his last breath.

Sharing a video of SPB singing a Malayalam song, Mohanlal recalled his ‘celestial voice that remains unparalleled.’ Mohanlal wrote: ‘In our hearts forever and always with his celestial voice that remains unparalleled. Remembering #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir on his First Death Anniversary.’

In our hearts forever and always with his celestial voice that remains unparalleled. Remembering #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir on his First Death Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/W2Rvs9YFwf — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 25, 2021

Among other superstars, South celebrity-politician Kamal Haasan, also took to Twitter to pay his respects to the renowned singer. The tweet in Tamil, which can be translated as: ‘One who wholeheartedly involves in something eventually becomes that. My brother Balu sacrificed his life for singing. He has left us physically but continues to be among us through his voice.’

Fans of all ages adored SP Balasubrahmanyam for his incomparable contribution to Indian music. He hit the Guinness World Record for singing over 40,000 songs.

Also Read: First Himalayan Film Festival begins at Leh, Shershaah screened on opening ceremony

Apart from singing in films across 16 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, SP Balasubrahmanyam acted in numerous films as well. The movies he starred in include Keladi Kanmani (1990), Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Kadhalan (1994), Ullaasam (1996), etc.