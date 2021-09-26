Man kills self after killing 9-month-old son, injuring wife in Kerala

A man committed suicide after reportedly hacking his nine-month-old kid to death and seriously injuring his wife in Kannur’s Srikantapuram, Kerala police said on Friday.

According to authorities, the man, Satheesan, was being treated for mental illness. The event occurred at Chundakkunnu, inside the Kudiyanmala police station’s jurisdiction. Satheesan stabbed his wife Anju and nine-month-old baby Dhyan Dev with a knife after locking the house doors. After hearing Anju’s screams, the villagers attempted to open the doors and transport them to the hospital. However, by the time they arrived at the hospital, the infant had died and his wife was in a serious condition.

Furthermore, after his wife and son were taken to the hospital, the accused Satheesan hung himself to death. ‘His relatives informed us that the accused was getting mental health therapy,’ police said, adding, ‘further investigation is underway.’