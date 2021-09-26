Sania Mirza wins Ostrava Open

Ostrava: Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza won the first title of 2021. Sania Mirza won the women’s doubles final of the Ostrava Open WTA 500 tournament.

The second seeded Sania Mirza and her partner Shuai Zhang of China defeated third seeded pair of US’s Kaitlyn Christian and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe by 6-3, 6-2. In the semifinals, Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang defeated a Japanese pair by 6-2 7-5.

Also Read: In our hearts forever: Mohanlal on Balasubrahmanyam’s death anniversary

This was Sania Mirza’s 43rd WTA doubles title and her first major title since Brisbane in 2017. Sania Mirza had reached the final of WTA 250 Cleveland event last month with Christina Mchale.