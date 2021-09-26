Study: Pregnant women pass antibodies to the babies if they are vaccinated.

The American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Maternal Fetal Medicine, published the findings of COVID-19 vaccine studies in pregnant women on Friday. According to the reports, pregnant women who get vaccinated with mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 pass great levels of antibodies on to their babies which protect them from Covid virus.

Doctors studied 36 new-borns whose mothers received at least one dose of mRNA vaccine from either Moderna (MRNA.O), or Pfizer BioNTech. All the babies whose umbilical cord blood were analysed, had antibodies that target the protein on the surface of the Covid-19 virus, in high levels. All the antibodies could be traced back to their mothers’ vaccinations.

The study proved that the antibodies built by the mother’s body cross the placenta which will benefit the immunity of the child, Dr. Ashley Roman, co-author of the research, from NYU Langone Health in New York, said. She mentioned that the relation between the timing of vaccination and the levels of antibodies in the baby were still unknown.

There is no data available to know how long the antibodies will stay inside the babies bodies. But the evidences show that the babies have benefits that can be derived from the mother’s vaccination.