WhatsApp will stop functioning in these smartphones

Mumbai: The world’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp announced that it will soon stop functioning on some Android phones. The Facebook owned WhatsApp said that from this November it will cease to function some older version of Android phones.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will only support Android 4.1 smartphones from November. Users with phones that are manufactured after 2013 will be able to receive updates. Those with older cellphones, on the other hand, will not be able to receive upgrades beyond that date. ‘WhatsApp will no longer support Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older on November 1, 2021. Please switch to a supported device or save your chat history before then’, said the company in a statement.

Also Read: Country asks citizens to throw away Chinese phones due to in-built censorship tools

The phones included in the list are LG Optimus L3, Samsung Galaxy SII, Galaxy Core, ZTE Grand S Flex, or Huawei Ascend G740.