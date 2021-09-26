Mumbai: Yash Raj Films (YRF) announce the release date of its four upcoming films – ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Shamshera’.

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari will be released on November 19. The film is directed by Varun V Sharma.

The period drama film ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar will be released on January 21, 2022. The film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film also has Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022. The film directed by Divyang Thakkar also features Shalini Pandey.

Shamshera starring starring Ranbir Kapoor will be released on March 18, 2022. Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in the film directed by Karan Malhotra. Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist in the film.