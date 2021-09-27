Liquor shops to remain shut for 47 days from October 1

Delhi: Several private liquor shops in New Delhi will remain shut for 47 days from October 1 due to the New Liquor Policy launched by the government. Private liquor stores in 105 out of the 272 municipal wards in Delhi would remain closed between October 1 and November 16. Only government liquor shops will open during this period. Out of the total 849 liquor shops in Delhi, 276 are private shops.

The New Liquor Policy will be come into effect from November 16. As per the new excise policy, all the old liquor shops are being closed and according to the new system, shops are to be opened equally in all parts of Delhi.

The government has completed the new bidding process to take over the liquor shops. Licenses have already been allocated to the highest bidders. So, the present owners who fail to win the bid this time have to stop the business. Many shop owners have already stopped purchasing new stock so as to exhaust the existing by the end of September. After this, their shops will be closed.

As per the new Excise policy launched by the Delhi government, all liquor shops must be renovated so that users could walk in and browse the products. The government also asked to close the windows opening towards the road.