 A click way from healthcare services : Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission launched by PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the Digital mission of Ayushman Bharat on Monday. In the primary stage, the programme is being implemented on a pilot basis in six Union Territories. Prime Minister noted that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will play a big role in eliminating problems in the medical treatment of the poor and middle class, and will now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is expected to create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. The mission is aimed at creating interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments.

Prime Minister’s office has also pointed out that the nationwide rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission coincides with the the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), celebrated by the National Health Authority (NHA). Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said ahead of the launch ‘On 15th August 2020, PM Modi had announced the mission (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I am happy that he is launching it today. I believe that this will bring a revolutionary change in the health sector’.

The key components of the Mission include a health ID for every citizen, that can also be used as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application, a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers, across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors/hospitals and healthcare service providers in the country. As a part of the mission, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox is created, to be utilised as a framework for technology and product testing that will help organizations, including private institutions.