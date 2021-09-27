Bengaluru extends night curfew, Covid restrictions

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police has extended the Covid-19 restrictions and night curfew imposed in the city till October 11. city police commissioner, Kamal Pant announced this. On Sunday, 255 new Covid-19 cases along with 3 deaths and 205 discharges were reported in Bengaluru Urban district.

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka government has eased the restrictions imposed in the state. State has lifted the night curfew imposed from September 25. As per the new guidelines issued , all cinema halls will reopen from Oct 1st with 100% capacity and pubs will be allowed to open from October 3.

The state government said that the strict surveillance will be carried out at border posts in districts neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra. The decision was taken as Kerala has been recording the highest number of cases in the country.