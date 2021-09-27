Bharat Bandh: Protestor runs car through DCP’s foot, detained

Bengaluru: A protestor has been detained by Karnataka police as he allegedly drove a car over the foot of the North Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dharmendra Kumar Meena’s foot. An SUV driven by Harish Gowda who is said to be a member of Pro Kannada Sangathan, ran through the DCP’s foot, while trying to prevent farmers from entering the city during the Bharat Bandh.

Gowda ran over his car over DCP Meena, while the latter was on duty near Goragunte Palya junction on Tumakuru Road. ‘It was a vehicle of protestors, they had pasted posters on the windshield, but probably he didn’t see me I believe because of posters. Almost half of my foot came below the tyre of the car’, DCP said.

The workers of the Pro-Kannada organisation took part in support of the nationwide ‘Bharat bandh’ called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, today, to mark the first anniversary of the 3 farm laws under dispute.

Also read: Nomination for polls rejected: Man sets himself on fire near TN CM Stalin’s residence