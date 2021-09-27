Bharath Bandh: Roads blocked, Delhi borders shut, traffic affected due to farmers protests

New Delhi: Traffic movement in Delhi and surrounding states got stuck on Monday due to protests led by farmers, as a part of Bharath Bandh today. Massive traffic blocks were seen at Delhi borders, due to strict checking, protests and safety measures taken by the Government. Farmers blocked roads and national highways as part of a Bharat Bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers unions, to mark the first anniversary of the sanctioning of the three farm laws.

Heavy traffic blocks were seen at Gurugram-Delhi border, as vehicles entering the national capital were being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans. Transport at Ghazipur border was affected and the Delhi Traffic Police closed the transport on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border, for both carriageways. Traffic movement was also locked on the Dhansa Border for both carriageways. Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway also witnessed massive traffic jam. All the routes leading to the Red Fort in the national capital were blocked, and barricades were placed on the road as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert on Twitter, forewarning people to avoid Delhi to Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border section. ‘Gazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides due to farmers’ protests via NH 9 and NH 24. Commuters wishing to commute to and from UP may use DND, Vikas Marg, Signature bridge, Wazirabad road etc. The traffic of NH 24 and NH 9 are diverted on Road no 56 to take Maharajpur border, Apsara and Bhopura borders for UP,’ the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The bandh announced for today, has garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society. State governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended support and backed the bandh, to repeal farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different places since November 26 last year, against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.