Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal remains unchanged in the commodity market. As per market experts, the price of gold may not surge in the country in the upcoming festive season as global gold markets are likely to face key test.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the October gold futures was down by 0.13% at Rs 46155 per 10 gram. The price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was at Rs 46240 per 10 gram .

Also Read: Diesel prices hiked for second day in a row

In the international market spot gold prices surged by 0.5% to US dollar 1,757.79 per ounce. The US gold futures rose by 0.3% to US dollar 1,757.30 per ounce. Among other precious metals, the price of silver plunged 0.06% to US dollar 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to US dollar 1078.0 per ounce.