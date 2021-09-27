Diesel prices hiked for second day in a row

Mumbai: Diesel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Monday. This is the third price hike this week. Diesel rates were increased by 74 paise in the last two days. Meanwhile, petrol prices remained unchanged for the 22nd consecutive day.

In Delhi, diesel costs Rs 89.07 per litre and petrol costs Rs 101.19 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel is at Rs 96.68 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 98.96 and diesel cost Rs 93.69 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata cost Rs 101.62 per litre while diesel cost Rs 92.17.

Also Read: Bharath Bandh: Roads blocked, Delhi borders shut, traffic affected due to farmers protests

Crude oil price is going up in the international market. On Sunday, the price of crude oil surged by 78 US dollar per barrel. Oil rates are up 2 per cent for the week and this is the fifth weekly gain.