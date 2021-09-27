DRDO successfully test fires ‘Akash Prime’ Missile: Video

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully test fired the new version of Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’. The missile was tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha.

The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target. The new updated missile is equipped with an indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team involved in the successful flight trial of the missile.

The Akash Missile is already inducted in the stock of Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).