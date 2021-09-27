Former Chief Minister quits Congress, praises Mamata Banerjee

Panaji: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro quit his party. He submitted his resignation as an MLA to the Speaker of Goa Assembly. Luizinho Faleiro will join Trinamool Congress.

Luizinho Faleiro said Mamata Banerjee is the only leader in the country who has the ability to challenge the BJP. ‘I met some people. They said I am a congressman of 40 years. I will continue to be a Congressman of the Congress family. Among all four Congresses, it is Mamata who has given a tough fight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their juggernaut. PM Modi had 200 meetings in Bengal. Amit Shah had 250 meetings. Then there was ED, CBI. But the Mamata formula has won’, he said to reporters.

Earlier TMC MP Derek O’Brien claimed that TMC will win the Goa Assembly elections to be held next year and several leaders will join the party. The TMC leader also said that party will soon announce its chief ministerial candidate.

Faleiro is the second Congress leader outside West Bengal to join TMC. Former Congress MP from Silchar in Assam and All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev had joined TMC last month.

At present, Congress has only five MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.