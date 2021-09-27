Google will stop functioning from these smartphones

Mumbai: International tech giant Google announced that it will stop functioning in some old Android phones. Google will withdraw its support from several Google apps including Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Play Store, and Google Calendar from these phones from September 27.

‘As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps’, said Google in a statement.

Also Read; DRDO successfully test fires ‘Akash Prime’ Missile: Video

Smartphones with Android 2.3.7 or lower will not be able to use these Google apps. This version of the mobile operating system was launched in December 2010. Google has urged the users to update their smartphones to Android 3.0 or above

The smartphones included in the list are Sony Xperia Advance, Lenovo K800, Sony Xperia Go, Vodafone Smart II, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, LG Spectrum, LG Prada 3.0, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Motorola Fire, Motorola XT532 and Sony Xperia S. Users unable to update to Android 3.0 or above can try to log in to their Google account through the web browser.