Landfall process completed; Cyclone Gulab to weaken into depression during next 12 hours

New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department on Monday informed further developments of Cyclone Gulab, that it is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 12 hours. The landfall process of Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ was completed today. However, IMD has alerted that the system maintains its cyclonic storm intensity, and is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a deep depression during the next four-five hours

‘The deep depression over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 27th September, likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during next 12 hours,’ said IMD.

‘The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (Pronounced As Gul-Aab) over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly westwards with a speed of 26 Kmph during last 06 hours and lay centred at 2230 hrs over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh near Lat. 18.4°N and Long. 83.5°E, about 180 Km West-Southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 60 Km West-northwest of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)’, IMD informed through their social media handles.

Red alert was issued in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for a cyclonic warning. Fishermen were alerted to stay away from the sea by the Meteorological Department due to turbulence in the sea. On Sunday, two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam died and one went missing after a boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal.