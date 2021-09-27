Madhavan announces release date of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’

Mumbai: Actor Madhavan announced the release date of his film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. The film marks the directorial debut of the actor. The film will be released in theatres on April 1, 2022.

‘We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far. – Team Rocketry’, wrote Madhavan on Instagram.

The film is a bio-pic of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was later accused in ISRO espionage case.

Madhavan has penned and bankrolled the film which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar play pivotal roles in the film. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in guest roles.